Electrical wiring fault caused Lyttelton house fire that claimed Juniper's life

Robyn Jordaan and Juniper. Photo: Supplied

The fire that killed Robyn Jordaan’s dog Juniper and left her with nothing was caused by an electrical fault.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at Jordaan’s rental home on Jacksons Rd in Lyttelton last Wednesday morning.

Lyttelton Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Mark Buckley said the fire was caused by an “electrical wiring fault.”

Jordaan had got up at 5.30am to take her flatmate Fraser Mackenzie to the airport.

About an hour later, there was an electrical explosion in a circuit that ran from the kitchen to the lounge, where Juniper, the one-year-old labrador pointer spaniel cross, was asleep on the couch.

“I was told from neighbours that there was just this big bang and huge explosion in the roof and then the rest of the house caught on fire,” said Jordaan.

The house was on the corner of Jacksons Rd and Ross Parade. Photo: Supplied via Vicki Tahau-Paton

She had gone straight from the airport to yoga class and did not have her phone on her.

About 8.30am, she checked her phone and found missed calls from police and neighbours.

Her first port of a call to find out what happened was a police constable.

“He informed me of what had happened and I asked about Juniper and he said no, sadly she’s gone.”

Jordaan drove to Lyttelton to find all of her and Mackenzie’s possessions had been burnt or damaged in the fire.

The only thing salvageable was Mackenzie’s guitar, which to their surprise was still in tune.

As the shock lessened, the reality of losing Juniper started to set in.

“When I arrived, there was all these logistics I had to sort out before I could even face what had actually occurred and what that meant for my life, and also I guess just trying to process the fact that I’d lost my sidekick,” said Jordaan.

Juniper was a friendly dog, with one blue eye and one brown, who stole the hearts of many in Lyttelton, she said.

"She was a really, really special dog," said Jordaan.

"She was so young, she didn’t even get to live a full life.

"I think a lot of people love animals and love their homes and we just forget how integral they are to keeping us functioning as humans."

Juniper loved playing catch, cuddles and excessively licking people, Robyn Jordaan said. Photo: Supplied

While she figures out her next move, Jordaan was staying with friends.

She said she has felt the community’s love and support.

Jordaan and Mackenzie did not have contents insurance. Both are artists and lost items they depend on for their livelihood.

A Givealittle page set up by a friend to support the pair had raised almost $16,660 by Thursday.

"It’s been incredible the amount of support," said Jordaan.

"I mean nothing can replace Juniper but at least things that cost money can be replaced.

“I guess you just don’t really ever think that’s going to happen to you."