Endangered devils on display at Orana Park

Orana Park welcomed some feisty new arrivals recently, with the addition of five new Tasmanian devils.

Pendlebury, Chester Campbell, Steele, Fox and John were transferred to the wildlife park as part of an International Ambassador Programme to save the Tasmanian devils.

Orana Park is now home to one the largest group of the carnivorous marsupials outside of Australia.

The endangered Aussie arrivals were welcomed last week, almost doubling the devil population to nine.

Orana Park Exotic Species manager Rachael Mason says the devils are "very cheeky wee animals, very, very inquisitive and I'm sure that visitors will love them".

Tasmanian devils are famous for their loud screeches. The first European settlers who heard their mysterious and unearthly screams believed them to be from evil spirits sent by the Devil. But in reality, the frightening screeches are actually the creature's defence response triggered by fear and uncertainty.

Visitors to Orana Park will be able to meet the new inquisitive devils this week.

By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air