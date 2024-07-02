Everything you need to know for Christchurch's fireworks diplay

The Winter Fireworks Spectacular will run from 5.30-8pm on Saturday at the car park north of the New Brighton Pier. Photo: Newsline

Christchurch's annual Winter Fireworks Spectacular will light up the sky over new Brighton this weekend. Here is everything you need to know to enjoy this free community event.

Key details

A medley of 80s hits will accompany this year’s fireworks show at New Brighton Beach on Saturday 6 July.

The Winter Fireworks Spectacular is on from 5.30pm to 8pm, with the event zone based at the car park north of the New Brighton Pier.

The fireworks will start at 7.30pm and run for about 15 minutes.

There will be family-friendly entertainment, hosted by The Hits FM, 80s beats by DJZ, and a range of food stalls on site.

If bad weather forces the postponement of the fireworks, it will be announced via the What's On Facebook page, What's On Facebook/Instagram page and via The Hits. The postponement date is Sunday, July 7.

Bus services

This year Metro are providing free bus rides after the event, between 8pm and 8.30pm, from Oram Ave.

The Route 5 and 60 buses will be taking their usual routes, with additional buses taking the 5 and 60 routes as far as the Bus Interchange. Normal fares apply after 8.30pm.

A park and ride service will also be operating between Eastgate Mall and Oram Avenue between 4.30pm and 6.15pm – normal fares apply.

Buses will depart every 10 minutes from Russell Street. The return trip to Eastgate Mall on the Route 5 bus is free between 8pm and 8.30pm, leaving from Oram Avenue.

Both Route 5 and 60 buses will have extra services running to cater for increased demand, but people are encouraged to allow extra time for their journey. For more information, visit metroinfo.co.nz or call (03) 366 88 55.



Road closures, no on-street parking, and one-way traffic will be in place around New Brighton Mall between 4pm and 9.30pm.

Those travelling by car are encouraged to carpool with friends and whānau and walk in from a parking spot further out.

Mobility parking is available to people with an official mobility sticker at the New Brighton Beach South Ramp Carpark.

The best way to get there will be via Bridge Street. Bike racks will be available on Marine Parade near the playground.

What not to bring

Don’t bring your pet to the event or your own fireworks or drones.

The New Brighton ca rpark event zone is also smoke/vape-free, and an alcohol ban in the area includes any open bottles in the public space or private vehicles.