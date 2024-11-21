Ex-St Bede's College staff member facing more sex charges

St Bede's College. Photo: Wikipedia / File image

Several more charges of historical sexual offending have been laid against a former staff member of a Christchurch boys' school after another three students have come forward.

The man, who has name suppression, initially faced seven charges last month relating to alleged offending against three students of St Bede's College about 20 years ago.

Police have since filed a further four charges after three survivors and several witnesses came forward.

The former staffer now faced 11 charges in total, including six counts of indecent assault on a boy between 12 and 16, three charges for indecent assault on a man/boy over 16 and two counts of unlawful sexual connection with a male over 16.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said police believed the man "targeted those boarding at the school during this time".

Police are continuing to speak with those who were at St Bede's during the period the alleged offender was employed there.

"The investigation is ongoing, and police are speaking to people that have come forward since our appeal in October. Investigators have identified new complainants, allowing for additional charges to be filed," Simmons said.

"Police will determine whether more charges will follow as the investigation continues."

Simmons urged victims of abuse at St Bede's College to come forward.

"We understand how distressing it can be to report or talk about offending of this nature, but we have officers and detectives dedicated to these cases and to providing a safe space to report offending in confidence," she said.

"We want to thank those survivors who have spoken to us already and will continue our work to pursue justice for them."

The man appeared in the Christchurch District Court earlier this month and is due to reappear on 29 November.

Where to get help

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (available 24/7)

Tautoko Tāne / Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

Men and Trauma New Zealand: 0800 636 263

Alternatively, contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.