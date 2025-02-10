Exemption to bikes on buses ban

Environment Canterbury has applied for an exemption to the bike racks on buses ban.

An exemption to the bike racks on buses ban has been lodged.

Environment Canterbury has requested the racks be allowed nationwide during daylight hours while a permanent solution is found to stop bus headlights being obscured.

The decision, expected this month, now sits with the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

ECan’s requested exemption would allow bikes on racks 30min before sunrise until 30min after sunset.

“We believe any safety issues regarding bike racks would only occur at night and therefore would like to reinstate the use of racks during daytime for our customers,” said ECan public transport operations manager Derek Walsh.

The controversial ban went into force in November after bus operators said bus racks were not compliant with NZTA headlight safety regulations – even during daytime.

At the time, a starnews.co.nz poll showed 87 per cent against the ban while only 13 per cent agreed, out of 684 respondents.

The NZTA initially disputed the Bus and Coach Association’s claim the ban would need to apply during daytime.

The association, which represents all bus operators including Metro, initiated the 24/7 ban as it believes safety regulations do not specify whether headlights can be obscured in daylight.

If the exemption is not approved, Walsh said cyclists may have to wait until September for bikes to be allowed on racks while operators assess bus fleets for compliance, develop solutions, and get final sign off from NZTA.

A national working group to lift the ban has been formed, which released a guide for operators to test bus fleet headlights and racks for compliance.

Metro buses is currently using the guidance to test its fleet and find potential solutions.

Buses with racks found to obscure headlights would need to adjust the placement of the bike rack, move the headlights, or install auxiliary headlights.

Once bus operators either receive the daytime exemption or final sign off from NZTA, the safety regulations will still need to be amended to remove the need for exemptions.