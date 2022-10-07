Exit ramps provided for resident UC ducklings after student petition

A student petition has created change for a raft of Canterbury University residents with webbed feet.

After five days, the petition received 647 signatures and the university had installed two duckling ramps in the water feature outside of the main entrance to the Puaka – James Hight Building.

“I was aware of the problem a year ago,” creator Jessica Goodall said.

“My friend had said she had seen drowned ducklings in the pond and that she had a look around and noticed there was no way that they could get out.”

Goodall’s friend reached out to UCSA president Pierce Crowley at the start of the year, and Goodall had emailed him recently.

After the petition was shared on student Facebook page, UCSA Noticeboard, Crowley commented that he had not responded to Goodall because he had not received an answer from Facilities Management.

Jessica Goodall. Photo: Tina Grumball

Earlier in the year, they told him they did not have the capacity to build a ramp at that time.

Goodall said she created the petition in the hope others would feel the same way and get behind the duckling ramps.

“I’ve been really pleasantly surprised with the interest in it and the people wanting to also have something put in so (ducklings) can get out of the pond.”

Goodall said she was feeling very happy with the result.

“It’s nice to see a fast response to the petition and it shows how easy it would have been to do in the first place.”

A Canterbury University spokesperson said the water feature was not intended to support wildlife.

However, it does have modern duckling-proof drain covers and is regularly emptied and cleaned.

“As a short-term trial intervention, a temporary ramp has been fabricated and installed in the water feature,” the spokesperson said.

“Facilities Management are consulting with the university’s biodiversity team regarding any further action.”