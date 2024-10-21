'Explosives and staff carrying firearms': Police training exercise in Christchurch

Police will be undertaking a training exercise at Burnside High School in Christchurch from Wednesday to Friday.

A spokesperson said there will be an increased police presence in the area from 3-8pm each day while the exercise is undertaken.

"This presence will include explosives and staff carrying firearms.

"During these times you may hear some loud bangs coming from the venue – an air horn will sound before each loud bang.

"Police will be operating in a fenced-off demolition area and police exercise signs will be visible.

"Police would like to reassure residents in the area that there is no cause for concern, as it is a routine training exercise.

"Training is an important component of policing that enables staff to be best placed to keep our communities safe."

Residents who have questions or concerns about the exercise, should call 105.