Extra month to pay dog registrations

Christchurch dog owners will have an extra month to pay their dog registration fees this year.

Residents with responsible dog owner status normally have to pay their discounted dog registration fees by the end of June - but Christchurch City Council has extended the payment deadline to July 31.

"We know it’s been a challenging few months for people so we want to give them some extra time to pay their dog registration fees," said council animal services manager Mark Vincent.

Dog registration forms are being sent out this week. If you do not receive a form by Friday, June 19, phone 03 941-8999.

“It is really important to register your dog because if it goes missing or runs away and we find it, we have an accurate record of who the dog belongs to and where it lives," Vincent said.

Christchurch is home to more than 38,000 dogs.

Dog registration fees help pay for dog bite prevention education programmes, dog parks, free dog microchipping and other animal management services throughout the city.