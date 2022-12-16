'Family silver is pretty well gone': Lyttelton Top Club forced to close

The Lyttelton Top Club is set to close this weekend. Photo: File image

The Lyttelton Top Club is closing its doors this weekend, just one year after marking its 150th anniversary - and it may be for good.

The club has been trading at a loss for years as membership has continued to decline. While there was some hope it might trade its way out of trouble club president, Jed O’Donoghue said it has now come to light earthquake strengthening work, supposed to have been done in 2014, was not done.

"Now we know that we cannot continue trading, so we are going to shut the doors on Sunday,” he said.

"We don’t hold out much hope for the future.

"We will need a new building consent and repair costs will be much higher now. It may be the end of the club altogether, but we are exploring all options."

The club boasts a large restaurant and bar facilities, as well as social areas, a TAB and some of the best views in Lyttelton.

It was established in 1871 when it was known as the Gentlemen’s Club.

The last financial report shows it has been losing money for most of the past 21 years.

"The only profitable year was the earthquake year when the club was the only place in town still open," O’Donoghue said.

Two months ago, club committee members expressed some hope membership might increase post-Covid and the club might survive.

O’Donoghue, who has been in charge of the club for the past two years, said that now seems unlikely because of the unrepaired earthquake damage and the fact "the family silver is pretty well gone".

“Over the years the club has sold off various properties it owned just to keep going,” he said.

-By Tony Simons