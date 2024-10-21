Filling the void left by mobile phones at Canterbury schools

Sport Canterbury's Mid Canterbury team of Anna Holland and Alice Breading. Inset - Ashburton Borough pupils enjoy a chalk bomb activity circuit. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Removing cell phones from schools is a positive step, but Sport Canterbury says something has to “fill the void".

Sport Canterbury’s sector support manager Megan Harlick said unless there was something else to keep them active, students would ‘‘find their own trouble’’.

“It’s critical we don’t leave this void that is then filled by something else,” Harlick said.

Sport Canterbury’s programmes in primary and secondary schools, which aim to keep schoolchildren active, was one way to do that.

Mid Canterbury community adviser Alice Breading said using phones and other devices at home could become normal behaviour. The phone ban was an opportunity to “remind them play is out there”.

“Kids need to remember and re-learn sometimes how to play,’’ Breading said.

“They don’t have to grow up too fast, which is a big piece of the play work we are doing in primary schools, to enjoy playing, climbing trees, enjoy using the playgrounds in different ways.

“Kids don’t tend to find trouble when they are having fun and keeping busy.”

Sport Canterbury recently presented its annual report to the district council. The local body granted $67,600 for 2024-2025 as part of ongoing support of the organisation.

The report detailed how Sport Canterbury had supported Ashburton College to access $360,000 over three years from Sport New Zealand’s Active As programme.

“It’s all around the enhancement of wellbeing through physical education,” Breading said.

The student-led programme aimed to increase physical activity at school and in coordination with local sports groups and the EA Networks Centre.

In addition, Sport Canterbury has a healthy active learning facilitator, Anna Holland, working across 10 primary schools in the district around “what quality PE looks like” for the pupils.

One of the popular sessions is “chalk bombing”, where an activity circuit is created using chalk instructions around the school playground.

Breading and Holland presented a case study of what they have achieved at Ashburton Intermediate School this year following a playground mapping exercise that identified some barriers and possible improvements to make at the school.

Rather than children wandering around with nothing to do, which can lead to behavioural issues, the goal was to provide more options and opportunities to keep them active, Breading said.

The process gained traction due to the support from the school and a few small changes will make a big impact over time, Holland said.

“It will take longer than a term but it will become the new norm.”

By Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.