Final day to donate to plumbers' good cause

From left - Clyde Andrews, Steve Millson and Chris Dick at the Coast to Coast finish line in New Brighton. They have more than 125 years of plumbing experience between them. Photo: Supplied

Three plumbers have so far raised $15,000 for a construction worker's mental health charity by competing in the Coast to Coast.

Chris Dick, 64, from Sumner completed the race earlier this month with his two colleagues Clyde Andrews, 61, and Steve Millson, 55.

“We had a lot of fun just getting to the other side and doing something like this with your mates, helping raise money, bringing some awareness to the problem, made it all extra special,” said Dick.

The 243km race is an annual competition running from the west to east coast of the South Island featuring running, cycling and kayaking.

Their team competed in the two-day, three-person team event, with Dick running, Millson kayaking and Andrews cycling.

The trio each run a branch of the national brand Laser Plumbing, with Dick’s branch based in Ferrymead.

They chose the mental health charity MATES in Construction due to the high rate of suicide and mental illness in the construction industry.

“We have seen this in our business over the years and we work hard to talk openly or in confidence and support each other through tough times,” said Dick.

A University of Otago study in 2021 found people working in the construction sector were at two times greater risk of suicide compared to the rest of the workforce.

Dick said there are strong parallels between the Coast to Coast and increased mental health wellbeing.

“There is a community of support and encouragement shared between competitors and supporters that helps each other achieve their purpose.”

The team had no position goal and simply wanted to enjoy their racing journey.

“These positive experiences can really help when dealing with mental health issues.”