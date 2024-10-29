Final look of Chch's new stadium revealed

The façade and seating pattern at Christchurch's new central city stadium have been revealed.

Local visual artist and graphic designer Morgan Darlison (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Porou, Tainui) was engaged by Christchurch City Council to develop a range of works to feature throughout the new One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha.

In a video released today, the artist shares the inspiration behind the façade artwork and seating bowl design.

“The underlying narrative for the facility is around Tāne and the separation. So, this is Tane’s journey to separate his parents Ranginui and Papatūānuku. Here in Ngāi Tahu, we have a variation of the creation story that’s significant to us,” says Mrs Darlison.

The exterior façade will feature a pattern made up of 800m of steel sheeting in colours representing the Canterbury landscape.

“One of the amazing things about this project is that we’re building something right in the middle of the city that we can use to reflect the natural landscapes around us. I think this is the one thing that connects us all as Cantabrians,” says Mrs Darlison.

The seating at the new stadium. Image: Newsline

The pattern references Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula, Port Hills, Kā Tiritiri o te Moana Southern Alps, and Maukatere Mt Grey.

“If you circle the facility, the side of the façade that you’re looking at directly reflects the landscape behind it,” says Mrs Darlison.

The cladding installation starts next month on the south stand along Tuam Street, progressing to the east and west, with the last sheets to be installed in the north stand around the middle of 2025.

In a first for New Zealand, the seating bowl will feature a unique kowhaiwhai pattern inspired by the hammerhead shark (mangōpare) in black and grey.

“On an international scale, this is how we present ourselves and this needs to have an impact. I went with a traditional kowhaiwhai pattern that is seen in most marae,” says Mrs Darlison.

The hammerhead shark represents strength, tenacity, speed and agility.

“A bit of inspiration for our performers and athletes that will be using the facility,” says Mrs Darlison.

One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha will have 25,000 permanent seats, with capacity for 5000 more to be added during large events. The first seats will be installed around April next year.

The Te Kaha Project remains on budget, with One New Zealand Stadium on track to open in April 2026.