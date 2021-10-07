Fire crews called to emergency at Christchurch Airport

The planed landed safely after reports of smoke in the cockpit. Photo: George Heard

Fire crews were called to an emergency at Christchurch Airport this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said crews were called after reports of smoke in the cockpit of a plane at about 8am on Thursday.

The spokesperson said when crews arrived, the plane landed safely and the smoke had cleared.

An NZME reporter at the scene said the airport fire service and police followed the plane to the gate.

The fire service then boarded the plane and escorted passengers off the plane