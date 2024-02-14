Firefighters battle large fire on the Port Hills, homes evacuated

Key points:

Firefighters are battling a large vegetation fire on Worsleys Road on Christchurch’s Port Hills.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said 14 helicopters and 23 trucks and tankers were fighting the Port Hills fire, which was reported about 2.15pm on Wednesday.

An Emergency Mobile Alert has been issued advising all residents of Worsleys Rd and Worsleys Spur to evacuate immediately.

More than 10 people had been evacuated with the assistance of Police by 5pm, with more to be evacuated. The Princess Margaret Hospital and homes in the area were also evacuated.

Photo: Daniel Alvey

An evacuation centre has been set up at Halswell Library and Community Centre.

Said Emergency response volunteer Alex Westfall: "Our primary purpose here is to provide a safe, comfortable place for people to sit down and get away from the incident.

"It's a space people can come if they need to. It's a place people can wait for any news. If we have any information we'll pass it on to them.

"If this does go into the night. We'll be looking at ways we can support people whether it be overnight or longer term."

Photo: Steve McCaughan

No residents had arrived at the Halswell centre by 5pm.

A second evacuation centre has been established at the Lincoln Community Centre for people closer to Selwyn.

Cordons remain in place and roads surrounding the area are closed while Fire and Emergency crews respond to the blaze.

Motorists are also advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

A Fenz spokesperson said earlier a number of structures were under threat, with firefighters completing structure protection.

"Early Valley is being evacuated. Summit Rd is closed between Dyers Pass Road and Gebbies Pass Road. Residents in that area need to be ready to evacuate at short notice.

"If you are near the fire and feel unsafe, but have not been told to evacuate, you may still self-evacuate, but please stay with family and friends if possible. Alternatively, dial 111 and state your location."

Te Whatu Ora National Public Health Service has also issued a public health warning for smoke from the fire.

"Air around this location is smoky and there is potential that people who are sensitive to smoke - such as those with heart or lung conditions, people who are pregnant, young children and the elderly - may experience symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or eye, nose and throat irritation," a Fenz spokesperson said.

"People affected by the smoke should close windows and doors and reduce outdoor exercise. Those concerned about their health can call Healthline on 0800 611 116."

Photo: Lyn Bailey

“With helicopters in the air already, the public is also warned to not fly drones anywhere near the fire ground as this will mean the helicopters will have to be grounded, which will seriously impact our ability to control the spread of the fire.”

Police cordoned off Worsleys Road at the intersection with McVicar Drive and a section of Cashmere Rd. Some residents on Hoon Hay Valley Rd have been evacuated.

Photo: Daniel Alvey

A Halswell medical centre staff member was also sent home around 3.30pm to prepare for a possible evacuation from her family home in Kennedys Bush.

Hoon Hay resident Matthew Comins said he could see the "massive fire" from his property.

Aglaia Place, Cracroft, resident Tracey Menzies was at work when she heard about the fire. Her son was home and was evacuated. She said he only had time to grab their dog Stanley.

"The response has been a lot quicker this time," she said

"Fire service said it may go down the valley and told us to turn on the sprinkler."

NZME staffer Matthew Lowe lives in Halswell and has a view of the hills.

He said about an hour ago he could see “a bit of smoke drifting across” but that had “increased substantially” since.

”A couple of sites have ignited and every now and then you can see the flames,” he said.

By 3.40pm he could see the fire moving down the hill, rather than across as it had been earlier.

Worsleys Rd resident Antony Cook said: "It's very reminiscent of seven years ago though last time you could see it coming. This time there was no warning."

Cook was prepared to evacuate with wife Tracey plus their two dogs and two cats.

Photo: Steve McCaughan

The public has been urged to stay away from the area to allow crews to work.

Cracroft resident Olga Whyte first noticed the fire at about 2.15pm and made a call to FENZ.

Power outages due to the fire affected several thousand homes in Aranui, Avondale, Avonside, Bromley, Burwood, City, Ferrymead, Kirwee, Linwood, Opawa, Phillipstown, Richmond, Rolleston, South New Brighton, Southshore, St Albans, Travis, Wainoni, Waltham, Westhaven, and Woolston. Most homes had power restored by about 5pm.

An Orion spokesperson said there was a loss of electricity supply to the Bromley Substation which serves a large area of the eastern side of the city.

"This caused a widespread outage. We are undertaking switching on the network and we have progressively restored customers."

Transpower says the fire, burning under its power lines, caused the circuits to trip at the Bromley substation.

It says that led to a loss of about 38 megawatts at the substation, temporarily knocking out power to about 55,000 properties.

Power has since been restored because the local lines company, Orion, is backfeeding power from the Islington substation.

Photo: Geoff Sloan

Transpower says soot from fires can interfere with its lines, and it will not be able to assess their condition and return them to service until the fire has been put out.

Wind gusts up to 33km/h are hindering firefighters as are high temperatures of over 24 deg C.

National MP for Banks Peninsula Vanessa Weenink says the fire will be bringing back horrible memories of the deadly 2017 blaze.

Speaking during a general debate this afternoon, Weenink said she was thinking of the emergency responders battling the fire.

"I know that for many people in my electorate this fire will be bringing back horrible memories of the 2017 fire which burned for over 66 days and took the life of a firefighter, Steve Askin. I'd like to acknowledge his family."

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said earlier he was "thinking of those in the Port Hills who are currently facing a large fire putting homes and lives at risk.

"Stay safe and please follow the advice of authorities who are right now on deck providing help on the ground and fighting the blaze."

In February 2017 wildfires broke out in the Port Hills, burning through a total of 1600ha. The blaze destroyed nine homes and damaged another five. It took 66 days before the fires were fully extinguished.

One life was lost - helicopter pilot Steve Askin, a war hero wounded in a five-hour shootout in 2011 after the Taliban stormed the InterContinental Hotel in Kabul.