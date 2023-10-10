First guest arrives for treatment at new Canterbury Cancer Centre

Nick Farr has travelled from Tākaka to undertake his cancer treatment in Christchurch. Photo: Canterbury Cancer Centre

The Canterbury Cancer Centre has welcomed its first guest for treatment.

Nick Farr travelled from Takaka to undertake his cancer treatment at the recently opened centre on Langdons Rd.

Nicola Coom.

Canterbury, West Coast, Otago and Southland Cancer Society chief executive Nicola Coom said he previously stayed at Daffodil House and Daffodil Lodge when he was first diagnosed.

"We have recently welcomed him back after he received a second diagnosis requiring treatment in Christchurch," Coom said.

"We are delighted to welcome Nick as our first guest at the Canterbury Cancer Centre.

"What makes it even more special is that Nick officially opened the centre ... on behalf of all families impacted by cancer.

"We understand the challenges faced by families when a loved one needs to travel away from home for cancer treatment, and we are honoured to be able to offer guests like Nick a ‘home away from home’ where they can feel supported and cared for during what can be a challenging time of their life."

The centre is the largest facility of its kind in the South Island and Coom said it signifies a new chapter in cancer care for the country. All services are under one roof and families have access to new services, such as counselling, physiotherapy, nutrition, peer support and more.

The new facility was officially opened last month. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall attended the blessing of the centre.

It was built with $6.5 million in funding from the Government’s infrastructure reference group for shovel-ready projects which was allocated in 2020.

The centre has 50 rooms for patients and families from the South Island. It also has space for organisations providing cancer services.

Daffodil House in Christchurch. Photo: Supplied

It has opened just in time for some patients. The Cancer Society in Christchurch said last month it was having to use motels to house Otago and Southland cancer patients and their whānau because their other accommodation was full to overflowing.

At the time, all 36 rooms at Daffodil House and Daffodil Lodge in Christchurch were full with patients from different districts.

“For obvious reasons we don’t like seeing families having to return, but we are proud that we are here when they need us and that we can offer free services, such as travel and accommodation, to reduce the financial burden that comes with cancer," said Coom.

"This was a huge community effort and we are grateful to the support of the businesses, trusts, individuals and community groups throughout the South Island who have generously supported our vision for this building," said Coom.

"I think it’s a great representation of what we can achieve together when we combine our efforts.

"While this a fabulous building, the centre is way more than bricks and mortar, it is a symbol of hope and it is our hope that it is utilised as a hub for everyone involved in cancer to collaborate and innovate together.

"We have a big challenge in front of us, the demand for cancer services is increasing and we can only respond to this together."