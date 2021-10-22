Fitzgerald Ave crash cleared

A crash blocked part of a busy road in central Christchurch this morning.

A downed light pole was blocking a lane on Fitzgerald Ave, near Pomeroy's Old Brewery Inn, after a van crashed into it about 7.30am on Friday.

The left-hand turning lane from Fitzgerald Ave onto Kilmore St was also closed after the rush hour crash.

A Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesperson said the crash was cleared and normal traffic flow restored by about 8.30am.

Police were taking statements from two young males at the scene.