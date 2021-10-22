Friday, 22 October 2021

Breaking News 8.00 am

Fitzgerald Ave crash cleared

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A crash blocked part of a busy road in central Christchurch this morning.

    A downed light pole was blocking a lane on Fitzgerald Ave, near Pomeroy's Old Brewery Inn, after a van crashed into it about 7.30am on Friday.

    The left-hand turning lane from Fitzgerald Ave onto Kilmore St was also closed after the rush hour crash.

    A Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesperson said the crash was cleared and normal traffic flow restored by about 8.30am.

    Police were taking statements from two young males at the scene.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter