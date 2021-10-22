Fitzgerald Ave crash cleared

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A downed light pole was blocking a lane on Fitzgerald Ave, near Pomeroy's Old Brewery Inn, after a van crashed into it about 7.30am on Friday.
The left-hand turning lane from Fitzgerald Ave onto Kilmore St was also closed after the rush hour crash.
A Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesperson said the crash was cleared and normal traffic flow restored by about 8.30am.
Police were taking statements from two young males at the scene.