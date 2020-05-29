Fleeing motorist in court on drink driving, drugs and weapons charges

Friday, 29 May 2020

    A motorist who fled police will appear in the Christchurch District Court court today accused of drink driving, drug offences and possession of a knife.

    Police tried to pull over the 26-year-old man's vehicle on Anzac Drive about 10.40pm on Thursday.

    But he failed to stop and a brief chase was initiated then abandoned.

    The man then lost control of the vehicle and was arrested on Innes Rd in Mairehau. No one was injured in the crash.

    A police spokeswoman said the man is facing a number of charges, including failing to stop, dangerous driving, possession of a knife, drugs offences, and driving with excess breath alcohol.

