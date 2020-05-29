Fleeing motorist in court on drink driving, drugs and weapons charges

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police tried to pull over the 26-year-old man's vehicle on Anzac Drive about 10.40pm on Thursday.
But he failed to stop and a brief chase was initiated then abandoned.
The man then lost control of the vehicle and was arrested on Innes Rd in Mairehau. No one was injured in the crash.
A police spokeswoman said the man is facing a number of charges, including failing to stop, dangerous driving, possession of a knife, drugs offences, and driving with excess breath alcohol.