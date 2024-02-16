Flight from Chch turned back due to engine problem

An engine problem forced an Air New Zealand flight to Brisbane to return to Christchurch on Friday morning.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said the flight turned around "due to engine maintenance requirements" and there were no safety concerns.

“NZ201 is returning to Christchurch due to engine maintenance requirements. Passengers will be rebooked on the next available service.”

“The issue posed no safety concern but the decision was made to return to Christchurch where we have the engineering capability to rectify it. We apologise to customers for the inconvenience,” the spokesperson said.

The flight left Christchurch at 6.25am and then landed at the airport at 9.43am.

Chris Lynch Media reported one passenger on the plane sent a text to their mother, saying the plane was "flying around Christchurch for the next three hours trying to burn off fuel before they can land".