Fog causes flight disruptions in Chch

Fog caused several flights to be cancelled or delayed at Christchurch Airport on Tuesday morning.

At least 16 arriving and departing domestic flights had been affected as of noon.

Air New Zealand chief operating officer Alex Marren said: “Fog is impacting visibility and has led to some disruptions in Christchurch and Dunedin this morning.

“Safety is our priority, and we thank customers for their patience. For those travelling, please keep an eye on the Air NZ app for the most up-to-date information on your flight.”

Christchurch Airport spokesperson Sean Tully said earlier today the fog was “hanging around longer than normal”.

“Some aircraft have managed to land, including Singapore Airlines, and others have departed in small windows of opportunity but there have been a number of delayed flights and a small number of cancellations, mostly regional flights,” he told Stuff.

“The situation is compounded when aircraft which can’t land disrupt the outgoing schedule even more.

"The terminal, of course, is open and there are plenty of options to keep passengers occupied and well fed but we appreciate how frustrating this can be for our passengers.”