Food drive call full of beans

Tracey McLellan received 23 cans of baked beans as part of a food drive for the Linwood Avenue Union Church. Photo: Supplied

When the call went out for donations to a Christchurch food drive, it was answered with a deluge of baked beans.

Sumner woman Nicola Wood donated 23 cans to the food pantry at Linwood Avenue Union Church.

“Baked beans are back in fashion,” said Christchurch Labour list MP Tracey McLellan who has been collecting on behalf of the church.

The MP decided to host the food drive after hearing supplies at the church’s pantry were running low.

“It was looking a bit empty, they’ve really noticed an uptake in people needing help,” she said.

McLellan was surprised to receive such a large number of baked bean cans but was pleased to see members of the public donating to the cause.

Wood hopes her contribution will encourage others to donate too.

“If people can bring something in they should. It’s all for a good cause.

“There are a lot of people out there at the moment who are in need,” Wood said.

McLellan’s office is looking for a typical variety of old staple foods and toiletries to accompany the baked beans.

“A good variety of food would be great.

"There’s only so many baked beans that one person can eat.”