Four rescued after boat overturns at Sumner Beach

Four people were rescued after a boat overturned at Christchurch's Sumner Beach this afternoon. Photo: NZ Herald

Four people have been rescued from the water after a boat capsized in rainy weather at Christchurch’s Sumner Beach this afternoon.

Witnesses have called the scene "chaotic", describing a rescue helicopter and boats scouring the ocean near the shoreline.

One person reported seeing about three people being dropped at the shore by a rescue boat before running into a nearby yacht club building.

Photos show an overturned boat about 100m from the shore.

The boat’s skipper, Simon England said the small yacht was sailing fine until one of its three bungs went missing, causing the vessel to drift further into the open water.

He said watching the rescue boat arrive was a moment of relief.

"It was like ‘finally’, it’s what they’re there for and it’s good they found us quickly," England said moments after being rescued.

"I just said thank you to them and tried to get everyone into the boat, get them warm."

One of the rescued boaties walks into the local yacht club. Photo: NZ Herald

While he’s grateful to have the crew safe and sound, his boat isn’t likely to be as lucky.

"I think the boat’s screwed with all the waves," he said.

"But we were just worried about getting people rescued - we’ll take care of the boat afterwards."

Coastguard Sumner Lifeboat skipper Heather McDonald told the Herald her rescue team had been called by police to help an overturned yacht on the bar.

"We found four people in the water and a sailing dinghy - which is still out there, but broken up or sunk," she said.

According to McDonald, the four rescued people were mildly hypothermic and would be met by an ambulance.

"The water was about waist-deep, they were waving to the boat so it went straight to them. It was a quick response, we’re happy we found them quickly."

A red rescue craft, manned by two people, was seen darting into the ocean to pick up boaties.

A witness said about 20 people were watching from the beach.

The rain was heavy at Sumner Beach, one of Christchurch’s largest, over the past half hour, but conditions have now improved.

A rescue helicopter landed briefly but then went out to sea again, another witness reported.

"It’s pretty dangerous out in that estuary," the local said.

Police said they were made aware of the vessel in trouble at about 1.20pm.

Coastguard and a helicopter responded and all passengers "were uplifted from the water".

- Nathan Morton