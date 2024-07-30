Free coffee when you comb beach for rubbish

Photo: File image

Fill a bucket with rubbish from a Christchurch beach - and you can claim a free coffee.

The Beach Bar in Sumner is offering a free coffee in exchange for picking up a bucket of rubbish off the beach. Photo: Supplied

That’s the offer from the Beach Bar in Sumner as it extends Plastic Free July into August.

“We’re just trying to give back a little bit to the community and keep the beaches clean and just get some good karma out there,” said manager Erin Walker.

Participants need to collect a bucket from the bar at 25 Esplanade and, once full, return it to the counter for their free coffee.

Walker hopes more people will take part in the clean up.

“When the weather’s nice, we definitely have a lot of people that are keen to get involved. So that’s really cool,” she said.

People are encouraged to pick up rubbish along the beach between Sumner and Scarborough.

The scheme has been running since June and the bar has so far received more than 30 buckets of rubbish.

Plastic Free July is a global initiative to encourage people to stop using single-use plastics.