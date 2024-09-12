Fresh new look for Smiths City in Christchurch

Smiths Colombo store. Photo: Supplied

Under the current dynamic retail environment, Smiths City is adapting to change so its customers continue to get the quality shopping experience they have come to expect.

That is why Smiths City has taken the opportunity to consolidate and enhance its presence in Christchurch by closing one door and opening another.

The trusted and reliable retailer has made the strategic decision to merge its Colombo St outlet with its store just 700 metres away in The Colombo Mall.

The move will create a fresh and innovative in-store experience to meet the evolving needs of all Smiths City shoppers.

It will also allow Smiths City staff to better serve customers and tailor services to their needs.

The new store at The Colombo Mall will get an exciting renovation in early 2025. Once finished, shoppers will find a more convenient store that will better meet their needs.

And watch out for Smiths City's special relocation sale which will see some great deals up for grabs.

The new fit-out at The Colombo Mall store will also ensure a seamless transition between the closure of the old store and the expansion of its new base.

Smiths City then plans to sublet the vacant Colombo St property.