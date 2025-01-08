'Friend who always has your back': $5k award for dog control officer

Christchurch City Council animal management officer Kym Manuel. Photo: CERT Systems

A Christchurch City Council animal management officer has won an award for her work educating the community about how to stay safe around dogs.

Kym Manuel took out the inaugural Animal Management Supreme Officer Award for exceptional services to the industry.

The new $5000 bi-annual award was established by CERT Systems, a training company that specialises in giving people who deal with the public the skills to stay safe.

The prize money will be used to fund travel and accommodation for an officer to attend an international animal management conference.

Manuel has been with the council for 18 years and, on top of her work as a full-time field officer, she is the champion of the Dog Smart, Dog Wise and Reading to Dogs education programmes.

Manuel was part of the team that travelled throughout New Zealand to promote, train and share the Dog Smart programme, so other councils could introduce the bite prevention lessons to children across the country.

She followed up this tour with training for educators from a number of councils.

Said CERT managing director Brad Dannefaerd: "When I was a young officer, I was lucky enough to be able to travel to different countries to learn and to share how we do things here.

"We want the recipients to be ambassadors for the New Zealand animal management profession as well as exemplify CERT’s values of professionalism, doing the right thing and striving to always find better ways to do things.

"Kym is definitely a worthy inaugural recipient."

NZIAM branch president and Manuel’s colleague at the city council, Bill Kohi, says she is known for her great advice and her no-nonsense approach.

"Kym just gets on and does the job.

"Nothing reflected this more than when Christchurch was hit by the earthquakes, wildfires and flooding.

"Kym was always one of first to get involved and one of the last to stand down. She is a great colleague and an excellent friend who always has your back.

"She has a wealth of knowledge and experience that she is happy to pass on to anyone who wants it or needs it."