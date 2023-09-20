Fundraising campaign ramps up for port museum

Fundraising efforts have ramped up to replace the historic Lyttelton Museum destroyed in the Canterbury earthquakes.

The new multi-million dollar museum is expected to bring the port town's rich cultural histories and personalities to life. The Lyttelton Historical Museum Society has around 100 members, and recently appointed a professional fundraising consultant to help kick-start their fundraising campaign.

It had been put on hold while amendments were made to the building's design and the consent application resubmitted. The volunteer society has set a target of $12.5m, of which $10.3m will be used for the building.

Society president Peter Rough said the society was gifted its current 316-square metre property on Lyttelton's main street by the city council around four years ago.

The bold three-storey design includes exhibition space, a foyer area, office and storage space, a function/meeting room on the top floor that will have panoramic views.

Lyttelton has been without a museum since its former Christchurch City Council-owned building was severely damaged in the Canterbury earthquakes.

Rough said Te Ūaka Lyttelton Museum was a striking design that would be a potential attraction for the port town.

"We wanted a purpose-built museum for housing our collection, and also we said we would like the building to be, you know, reasonably bold and appealing and inviting. Something that would attract people in its own right".

He said Lyttelton needed a museum because of its huge cultural history. It was an important place of arrival for Māori and European settlers, and a departure base for the pioneer Antarctic explorers.

"We'll concentrate on the Antarctic aspect and the Maritime aspect. There'll be stories told of Lyttelton locals, there's some pretty interesting characters have lived here or do live here, so there'll be stories told about and by them".

More than 8,500 historic items are in safe storage until they can go back on display. The society is hoping work on the project could begin within two or three years, helping to preserve Lyttelton's rich and colourful history.

By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air