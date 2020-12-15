Gasfitter to be sentenced over explosion in Christchurch house

The man on the left is Gregory John Smith - the gasfitter involved in the case - and the other is his defence counsel Joseph Lill. (file image) Photo: RNZ / Sally Murphy

A gasfitter charged after carrying out work at a Christchurch home a day before it exploded will be sentenced in the district court today.

The house on Marble Court in Northwood exploded in July last year, completely destroying the house and injuring six people.

WorkSafe charged two people under the Gas Act 1992 following an investigation.

Gasfitter Gregory John Smith entered a guilty plea when he appeared in the Christchurch District Court in September.

At the time, Justice David Saunders said the charge indicated negligence and carelessness and would likely involve a financial sentence rather than prison time.

Victims are expected to read impact statements in court today before Smith is sentenced.