Gasfitter to be sentenced over explosion in Christchurch house

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The house on Marble Court in Northwood exploded in July last year, completely destroying the house and injuring six people.
WorkSafe charged two people under the Gas Act 1992 following an investigation.
Gasfitter Gregory John Smith entered a guilty plea when he appeared in the Christchurch District Court in September.
At the time, Justice David Saunders said the charge indicated negligence and carelessness and would likely involve a financial sentence rather than prison time.
Victims are expected to read impact statements in court today before Smith is sentenced.