Governors Bay firefighters swim relay 'exceeded hopes'

A charity swim relay hosted by the Governors Bay Volunteer Fire Brigade has so far raised more than $6500 for a youth mental health charity.

Brigade secretary Mike Smith said the swim “exceeded our hopes”. The brigade had set the goal of raising $5000 for I Am Hope.

Last Sunday, 22 swimmers from the brigade and the bay area swam a combined 700 lengths at the Governors Bay pool.

“Our community really got in behind it, we didn’t know how many swimmers we would get until they turned up at the pool gate,” said Smith.

The charity was chosen because firefighters are on the frontline of mental health callouts, said Smith.

“These calls weigh heavily on us all. As first responders it is heart-wrenching to witness young members of our community struggling with their mental health and well-being.”

Founded by mental health advocate Mike King, I Am Hope has funded counselling for more than 10,000 young people since 2013.

“More funds for speedy access to free counselling will help these young people navigate their most challenging times,” said Smith.

The swimmers came from every part of the community, from primary school children to grandmothers.

“There was a great atmosphere with lots of non-swimmers coming along to support us,” said Smith.

“Plenty of cheering going on as people came out of the water with big smiles as swimmers finished their lengths.”

Many of the swimmers wore costumes and were sponsored by friends and family.

At least one participant was swimming laps for the duration of the event from 9am to noon.

Smith said the idea was inspired by the Amberley Volunteer Fire Brigade, who held a similar event on Saturday.

“We decided as a group to do something to raise funds for such a great cause.”

The event was the biggest joint brigade fundraiser Smith has seen since he joined seven years ago.

Governors Bay residents Vladka Hassett and Denise Hellebrekers swam the most laps and got the most sponsors respectively.

Smith said the 13 brigade swimmers were “completely outswum by the kids” but managed to complete a combined 200 lengths.

“We still have a tanker crew on the Port Hills fire ground doing mop up duties at the same time that the swim fundraiser was going on, so some missed out.”