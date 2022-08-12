Grant to combat break ins and vandalism

A handmade macrocarpa tabletop was stolen from a children’s adventure playground project in Richmond in May. Photo: Supplied

Funding to cover costs of security equipment in the former red zone means a Christchurch community group can get some long awaited projects under way.

The $8728 grant will go towards locks, flood lights, a monitored security system and drills on doors to prevent break ins and vandalism around the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor.

Hayley Guglietta.

The grant was approved by the Waikura Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board at its latest meeting.

Avon-Ōtākaro River network manager Hayley Guglietta said the grant gives the group certainty around beginning projects that have been in the works for a while.

“We didn’t want to do all that work and then have it ruined again,” she said.

The group has had trouble in the past with items being stolen from the grounds and vandalism and graffiti.

In May the group had a handmade tabletop stolen from a children’s playground project and had “almost every hard surface” along River Rd graffitied over the school holidays last month.

Guglietta said this behaviour will hopefully stop when security equipment is installed and will bring more people to the area once projects are set up.

“Security isn’t the be all and end all but it’s activation . . . more people coming through means hopefully less vandalism because people wont want to do it when there’s others around.”

Graffiti reported around the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor carried out over the school holidays last month. Photo: Supplied

The projects include a community cafe on the edge of the river with a real fruit ice cream machine, made with fruit foraged by the group and preserved in jars over the last three years.

The cafe will also have a sustainable focus with no takeaway cups, seeing customers taking away proper mugs and dropping them off at stations around the area which will be collected by the group at the end of the day.

“It’s super exciting and it’s going to be awesome for people who are wanting to explore the Ōtākaro, they’ll be able to grab a coffee at the beginning or ending of their walk,” Guglietta said.

Alexandra Davids.

Community board chair Alexandra Davids said she has seen a lot of break ins in this area, which puts community groups on the backfoot.

“I think for us to have an impact on a community organisation that gives so much to the community is important,” she said.

Guglietta said the income from the cafe will allow the group to expand and continue introducing more community projects in the area.

“It just means we can push on with something we’ve been working on for a long time,” she said.

“This is good news, onwards and upwards.”