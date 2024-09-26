Greyhounds swap the track for Hagley Park

Photo: Greyhounds as Pets

Christchurch greyhound lovers will gather at Hagley Park for the Great Global Greyhound Walk on Sunday.

The walk aims to celebrate the beauty and spirit of greyhounds and raise awareness about how people can adopt them.

The event also coincides with the 18th anniversary of Greyhounds as Pets, which has successfully rehomed more than 4000 retired racing greyhounds to loving homes.

The walk is one of the largest greyhound gatherings in the world, uniting hounds and their owners in a global mission to promote Greyhound adoption.

Photo: Greyhounds as Pets

Greyhound owners are encouraged to dress their dogs in the flag of their choice as part of the event's "Flag Your Fancy" initiative.

Marketing team lead Emelia Lake said: "We’re expecting around 100 greyhounds to participate, all decked out in their chosen flags, strutting through Hagley Park to spread the message of adoption.

"These gentle, loving dogs deserve a home as a pet after racing, and this walk is a crucial opportunity to raise awareness."

About 50 Greyhounds are currently waiting for their forever homes.

GAP hopes to top last year’s national turnout of 464 hounds.

"Join us for a beautiful day at Hagley Park and help raise awareness for Greyhounds still waiting to find their forever homes."