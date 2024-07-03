Growing number of shelter dogs prompts council to drop adoption fees

Photo: Christchurch City Council

If you're looking to adopt a dog, there is no better time than now after Christchurch City Council removed its adoption fee due to the rising number of canines without homes.

To make the process a little easier, the council’s animal management team has wiped the adoption fee during July to get more dogs into their forever homes.

“We’ve noticed an increase in the number of dogs coming into our shelter, and we really want to help these pups get rehomed to loving families,” says animal services manager Lionel Bridger.

“We know it’s a challenging time at the moment so this month we want to help where we can to get these dogs adopted.”

Dog registration and vaccination fees still apply. But microchipping is already free for all registered dogs in Christchurch.

“Adopting a dog is a huge decision and one that shouldn’t be taken lightly," said Bridger.

"So we have a few criteria owners must meet before we send our pups home with them."

Bridger said new owners must pass a property inspection to ensure their home is appropriate for their chosen dog.

He said you will also need the landlord's consent if renting and, where applicable, you must have a history of good dog ownership.

If you already have a dog, staff will arrange a meet and greet to assess suitability.

“We want our dogs to go to their forever homes, and we don’t want to get this wrong,” Bridger said.

“Our team does the best we can to make sure each dog's new home is where they’re going to stay.”

More information about the dogs up for adoption can be found on the council's Facebook page.

If you’re looking to adopt, call the animal shelter on 03 941 7048 or visit 10 Metro Place.