Halswell community patrol fundraising for own vehicle

The Halswell Community Patrol meeting in November. Photo: Supplied

A Christchurch community patrol formed in November has a problem - it does not have its own patrol car.

Halswell Community Patrol members are using other patrol cars from the surrounding areas or their own vehicles.

Said patrol spokesperson Caroline Burt: “We are a new patrol and are working our way towards a car.”

She also said the patrollers are training, a process that takes about three months.

“This means completing online modules and participating in patrols.

“These patrols are either with other patrols (I went out with Christchurch South) or in our private cars with signage and a supervisor from another patrol.”

Patrols work closely with police and other agencies to help build safer communities.

Organised and operated by their local communities and volunteers, each patrol secures its annual operating expenses through a mix of fundraisers, grants, sponsorships, and donations.

To help raise funds, the Halswell Community Patrol will be hosting a quiz night at 7pm on Monday, February 26, at Craythornes Hotel on Halswell Rd.