Halswell community patrol fundraising for own vehicle

Halswell Community Patrol members are using other patrol cars from the surrounding areas or their own vehicles.
Said patrol spokesperson Caroline Burt: “We are a new patrol and are working our way towards a car.”
She also said the patrollers are training, a process that takes about three months.
“This means completing online modules and participating in patrols.
“These patrols are either with other patrols (I went out with Christchurch South) or in our private cars with signage and a supervisor from another patrol.”
Patrols work closely with police and other agencies to help build safer communities.
Organised and operated by their local communities and volunteers, each patrol secures its annual operating expenses through a mix of fundraisers, grants, sponsorships, and donations.
To help raise funds, the Halswell Community Patrol will be hosting a quiz night at 7pm on Monday, February 26, at Craythornes Hotel on Halswell Rd.
“The fundraising quiz is to help us get the equipment we need – much more than just a car – and to raise the profile of the patrol,” Burt said.
“The representatives attending will be our chairperson Kevin Roach, and Ann Smith, who looks after the Canterbury District and is a very experienced patroller.”
Halswell Ward city councillor Andrei Moore, who helped with setting up the patrol committee, said he was “quite excited to report that two meetings have been held” and the initiative was tracking well.
“A number of really impressive and dedicated local folk with a wide range of experience and skills have put their hand up to get this show on the road and have formed a committee.”
The patrollers have completed 25 hours of training with Christchurch South and Hornby patrols, undertaken foot patrols, reported graffiti, site observations and checked on public facilities.
New volunteers, who must have a full driver’s licence, are provided with full training and asked to contribute about four hours per month at a time that suits them.
- For more information about joining the patrol, email canterbury@cpnz.org.nz or go to the patrol's Facebook page
- For the quiz: Send bookings and team names to andrei.moore@ccc.govt.nz. Teams will be made up of four-to-six people and tickets cost $20 a person.