Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Have you seen this red tricycle stolen from a Chch brain injury trust?

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The stolen red Gomier tricycle. Photo: Police
    The stolen red Gomier tricycle. Photo: Police
    A red Gomier 20 inch six speed tricycle has been stolen from the Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust in Christchurch - and police are looking to return it to its rightful owner.

    The trike was stolen from the trust on Ilam Rd, Burnside, between December 17 and January 14.

    It is a specialised piece of equipment for a disabled man and makes a huge difference to his daily life.

    If anyone has any information that may help police reunite the trike with its owner, phone 105 and quote file 210115/3505.

    Alternatively, the trike can be returned to the Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust at 279 Ilam Rd.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter