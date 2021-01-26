Have you seen this red tricycle stolen from a Chch brain injury trust?

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The trike was stolen from the trust on Ilam Rd, Burnside, between December 17 and January 14.
It is a specialised piece of equipment for a disabled man and makes a huge difference to his daily life.
If anyone has any information that may help police reunite the trike with its owner, phone 105 and quote file 210115/3505.
Alternatively, the trike can be returned to the Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust at 279 Ilam Rd.