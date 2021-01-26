Have you seen this red tricycle stolen from a Chch brain injury trust?

The stolen red Gomier tricycle. Photo: Police

A red Gomier 20 inch six speed tricycle has been stolen from the Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust in Christchurch - and police are looking to return it to its rightful owner.

The trike was stolen from the trust on Ilam Rd, Burnside, between December 17 and January 14.

It is a specialised piece of equipment for a disabled man and makes a huge difference to his daily life.

If anyone has any information that may help police reunite the trike with its owner, phone 105 and quote file 210115/3505.

Alternatively, the trike can be returned to the Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust at 279 Ilam Rd.