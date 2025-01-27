'A heart of gold': Tributes for Chch motorcyclist who died after crash

Liam Ryan-Morris. Photo: Facebook

A motorcyclist who was taken "way too soon" after a fatal crash in Christchurch on Saturday has been remembered as a "real good bugger with a heart of gold".

Liam Ryan-Morris died after his motorcycle hit a truck around 1.40pm on Buchanans Rd near Hei Hei Rd.

The police serious crash unit was at the scene on Saturday to investigate the collision.

A close friend of Ryan-Morris's shared their tribute for him with chrislynchmedia.com.

"We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken at his passing," they told chrislynchmedia.com.

"He was one of the most genuine people I have ever met, a real ‘good bugger’ with a heart of gold, always going out of his way to help others or make their lives a bit easier.

"He always had a smile on his face and saw the good in everything, rarely saying a bad word about anyone.

"He had a fierce love for his kids; he would do anything for them. I hope they know how much their dad loved them and hold on tight to that.

"We love you, mate, and will forever treasure your friendship. Rest in peace," the friend told chrislynchmedia.com.

Another tribute sent to chrislynchmedia.com said: “Liam lived a full life. But he lived with an open heart.

"Bringing in all walks of life, giving struggling souls a place of peace and respect and loved them as his own family.

"Fiercely protected of those he allowed in. Loved his partner so much and had so many great plans and adventures planned.

"RIP Liam. Hearts are broken everywhere, the shock of your passing hasn’t fully set in. But fly high brother. We've got your girl xxx”

Another posted to Ryan-Morris's social media said: "I will forever love u my bro!

"22 years of friendship and gone way too soon!! R.I.P till we meet again my friend!!"

-APL