Hei Hei stabbing victim named

Police at the scene in Christchurch. Photo: NZ Herald

Police have released the name of the man found dead from stab wounds in the Christchurch suburb of Hei Hei early yesterday.

He was Anaru Thomas Williams, 27.

Emergency services were called to an incident at Wycola Park about 2am, where they found Mr Williams dead.

Another man, aged 36, was found at the scene and taken into custody.

Police have launched a homicide inquiry, and said yesterday they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

"There will continue to be a police presence in the area while investigations are under way."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.