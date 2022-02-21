Helpline set up for locals in need of Covid support

(Left to right front) Tracey Buunk, Gill Waugh, Marc Duff, (back) Linda Turner, Kate Verpoorten and Carey Ewing. Photo: Star Media

A new helpline has been started to support Hornby residents as community groups deal with the impact of Omicron.

The phone line, 0800 H0RNBY or 0800 407 629, is a collaboration between the Greater Hornby Residents Association, Te Whare Awhero Hope House, 126 On The Corner, Hornby Community Care Centre, and Hornby branches of the Salvation Army and Citizens Advice Bureau.

Association chairman Marc Duff said as Omicron spreads through the community, more people will have to isolate.

"Anyone who’s feeling overwhelmed by Covid can just give us a ring."

The helpline offers practical assistance, but is also a number people could call just to chat.

"We wanted to be proactive and have something in place before omicron hit, not to be reactive.”

He encouraged people to reach out.

"I think it’s unique ... we’re really excited by what it could mean to the community," Duff said.

All of the groups involved in the collaboration could dial in to check what messages had been left and call people back.

"The phones will be cleared several times during the day, and the groups are all taking turns clearing the phone."

All calls would be confidential and would not be taken further without the approval of the caller, he said.

Although it was still early days for 0800 H0RNBY, it could expand in future to become a community information line.

Te Whare Awhero Hope House director Carey Ewing said the collaborative approach of the helpline would make it easier for people to access the services they needed.

For example, Hope House could provide counselling services and workers who specialised in supporting the mental health and well-being of parents and primary school-aged children, he said.

Other groups could offer food and clothing, and most groups had volunteers who could run errands.

"If someone rings in we can refer them directly to the best service and meet their needs in a way no one service could have done," Ewing said.

