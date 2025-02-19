High-profile journalists lose their jobs as NZME announces 30 job cuts

Photo: RNZ / Brad White

New Zealand Herald publisher NZME has told staff about 30 journalists will lose their jobs, with reports that some of the company's most senior reporters will be leaving.

Chief executive Michael Boggs sent a company-wide email announcing the changes today including that it had accepted a number of voluntary redundancies.

The Herald's Media Insider column reports senior affected staff include political editor Claire Trevett, deputy business editor Grant Bradley and senior sports writer and columnist Chris Rattue.

The company last month announced it planned to cut up to 38 roles in a newsroom restructure and staff were offered to apply for voluntary redundancy.

A source within NZME told RNZ the confirmed structure was shared with newsroom teams this morning and the changes include a new Herald streaming channel.

The email says there is significant potential to grow revenue and audiences in video and their strategy includes expanding that team.

The changes take affect from 17 March.

The company expects to have the operational changes in place by mid-March, and production journalist changes in place by 30 April.