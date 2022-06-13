Historic NG building demolished to make way for stadium

While debate on the future of Christchurch's proposed multi-use arena continues, work is still progressing to clear the central city site.

The NG building, which was the last structure remaining in the area, is now being cleared to make way for the stadium preparation work.

The demolition of the 117-year-old heritage building, the last of its type in Christchurch, marks the end of a long battle by its owners to save it.

The NG building is being cleared to make way for stadium preparation work. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Christchurch city councillor Yani Johanson says it was a beautiful building that showcased the city's heritage.

"I could see no reason why it couldn't have been incorporated into the design of the new stadium."

The building's owners had struck a deal to move it to a new site 200m along Madras St, away from the planned new arena.

However, they ran out of time. Johanson said the time pressure put them in a stressful situation to get resolution.

"The most unfortunate thing is that now we've lost another heritage building."

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air