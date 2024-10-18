Historic redwood felled in Fendalton after bid to protect waterway

A 24m redwood was cut down last Thursday. Photo: Supplied

A Christchurch developer says they were forced to cut down a 24m tall redwood tree after an objection from a Ngāi Tahu rūnanga.

Vincent Holloway.

In an effort to protect a waterway, Ngāi Tūāhuriri took issue with developer Brooksfield building seven homes too close to the Wairarapa Stream in Fendalton.

The development is being built on a 0.3ha site on the corner of Glandovey and Idris Rds where the Greystones house was located before it was demolished due to earthquake damage.

Once known for its basalt bricks and heritage value, the stately home was built in 1923.

Brooksfield managing director Vincent Holloway said the objection from Ngāi Tūāhuriri meant the heritage-style homes had to be built further away from the stream, on top of where the redwood, which was about 100-years-old, used to stand.

"It’s not really ideal for us. I’m not happy about it. It’s really sad to see a tree like that go," he said.

Brooksfield had promised to protect the tree in December 2022 after feedback from the public, but Holloway said it was “put in a corner” by the objection.

Customers have already purchased five of the seven planned homes which Brooksfield is contractually obligated to deliver.

Developer Brooksfield needed to remove the tree after an objection from a Ngāi Tahu rūnanga. Photo: Supplied

Mahaanui Kurataiao is a resource and environmental management advisory company which submitted to the city council on behalf of Ngāi Tūāhuriri during the resource consent process.

In its cultural advisory report on the development, the company said all urban waterways must have at least 10m buffer zones from residential or commercial activity.

The rule, part of the Mahaanui Iwi Management Plan, is in place to protect waterways from contaminants or other pollution from earthworks during construction.

The redwood was cut down last Thursday to make way for the new homes with construction expected to start by Christmas.

Photo: Supplied

To make up for the loss of the redwood, Holloway said Brooksfield has offered a $100,000 donation to the city council’s tree fund to assist in planting the berms along Glandovey Rd.

Brooksfield has not received the final sign-off on the consents from Christchurch City Council but Holloway expects to hear back in the next few weeks.

A protected copper beech tree growing on the property will remain.

Mahaanui Kurataiao and Ngāi Tūāhuriri declined requests for comment from The Star.