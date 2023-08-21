Home for sale with a movie theatre carpet

The carpet was taken from the Tivoli Cinema in Cathedral Square when it closed and has been at 58 Coopers Rd, Burwood, ever since. Photo: Supplied

Retro carpet rescued from Christchurch’s Tivoli Theatre in the mid-1990s still has a starring role in a three-bedroom home in Burwood which is now for sale.

The red, orange and black zig-zag carpet was taken from the theatre in Cathedral Square when it closed down in 1994 and laid in Brenda Coster's rental property.

Coster told OneRoof carpet was expensive back then so she jumped at the chance to buy good second-hand carpet for her investment properties when she was offered it, paying about $500 for as much of the Tivoli Theatre carpet as she wanted.

Coster with the help of two others then dragged the heavy carpet onto the back of her trailer and transported it to the Coopers Road rental property to replace the previous threadbare Axminster carpet.

“It was beautiful carpet, it was good quality, but it had all the holes in it where the stools were.”

The three-bedroom home is being marketed to first-home buyers and renovators. Photo: Supplied

The cinema carpet has now been there for almost 30 years, matching the largely original home.

Long-term tenants of the property also embraced the home's art deco vibe and created a different 1950s theme in every room complete with tea trolleys and old ashtrays.

“They used to have real tours through the house showing all the stuff. They were there for years and years... it was quite remarkable what they had in there.”

However, due to rising costs facing landlords, Coster has decided to sell the property at 58 Coopers Road, in Burwood, at auction next month.

When asked about the unusual carpet, Bayleys listing agent Angela Webb said: “It’s nothing like I have ever seen.”

The “budget-friendly” house has a price indication in the $400,0000 suiting both first-home buyers and renovators.

The listing adds that visionaries will grasp the potential of the expansive abode.

“Originally built in the 1960s, it exudes a charming retro ambiance, evoking a sense of nostalgia,” the listing added.

By Nikki Preston, OneRoof.co.nz