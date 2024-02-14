Hosts of far-right media platform back in court

Hannah Spierer and Kelvyn Alp leave the High Court at Christchurch, December 7, 2022. Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Pre-trial arguments continue for two far-right extremists facing charges over sharing the live stream of the Christchurch mosque terror attacks.

Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer, who are presenters on the Counterspin platform, are charged with distributing objectionable material.

That publication is a so-called documentary which included the full live stream of the terror attacks.

The video was banned by the chief censor just days after the shootings happened in March 2019.

Alp and Spierer sat in an empty public galley with their two children for a pre-trial hearing at the Wellington District Court on Wednesday.

Judge Bruce Davidson made an interim suppression order for the arguments made by the defence and Crown lawyers.

Alp and Spierer's bail continues until a hearing in March.