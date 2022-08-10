House fire in New Brighton, two people injured

Fire and Emergency NZ crews battled a large house fire in east Christchurch on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the property on Mountbatten St, New Brighton, about 2.15pm.

Smoke from the house fire could be seen across the city. Four fire appliances were initally called to the scene.

The fire impinged on a neighbouring propety but has now been brought under control, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.

"The fire was well-involved when crews arrived."

Police helped evacuate people in neighbouring properties as a precaution.

One ambulance was called to the scene and St John staff treated two people with minor injuries.