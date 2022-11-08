How to avoid the Cup and Show Week traffic

Cup and Show Week events are likely to put pressure on Christchurch's transport network and motorists are being warned to expect heavy traffic.

Christchurch City Council warns traffic will be particularly heavy around Addington and Canterbury Agricultural Park this week, and motorists are being advised to factor some extra time into their travel plans.

Addington Raceway is strongly encouraging people heading to Cup Day to take a taxi or a bus and to leave their cars at home.

Meanwhile, the organisers of The Show have arranged free buses to take people from the bus interchange in central Christchurch to the showgrounds.

The buses will leave the interchange every 30 minutes, starting from 9am, each day of the Show.

There will also be free buses to return people to the bus interchange. The buses will leave the showgrounds on the half hour, starting from 9.30am.

Photo: Newline

For those who want to bike to The Show, there is a major cycleway that will take you straight to the Canterbury Agricultural Park.

There will be spaces available to lock your bikes at the Lake Turnstiles and River Turnstile entrances.

For those who do need to travel by car, free parking will be available via the Augustine Drive, McMahon Drive and Hayton Road Underpass entrances. Parking for mobility pass holders will be available via the Curletts Road entrance.

Cup and Show Week will end with more racing action.

On Friday the Show Day races at Addington are sure to attract a good crowd, while on Saturday there is the New Zealand Cup meeting at Riccarton Park.

On Cup Day an alcohol ban will apply in public places surrounding the Addington area bounded by Lincoln Rd, Moorhouse Ave, Blenheim Rd, Matipo St and Wrights Rd from 9am to 10pm.

A similar ban will also be put in place on Saturday of Cup Week from 7am to midnight in the area around Riccarton Racecourse bounded by Yaldhurst Road, Middlepark Road, Epsom Road, Main South Road, Racecourse Road, Buchanans Road, Carmen Road and Masham Road. This means drinking and carrying of alcohol in public places are not allowed.