Ideas mooted to attract tourists to Lyttelton

A trial to reduce the amount of sediment getting into Lyttelton Harbour is underway.

A plan to stop cruise ship visitors heading straight from Lyttelton into the city is starting to gain momentum.

Lyttelton Harbour Information Centre manager Ruth Targus has started working on ideas put forward at a community meeting on the potential effects of a new cruise berth, which is set to open in October.

Lyttelton Port Company’s berth will allow cruise ships which cater to more than 5000 passengers and 2000 staff to dock.

At the meeting in August, residents and businesses raised concerns over the possibility tourists will not stay in the port town and will instead go directly into the central city.

There has now been confirmation of a shuttle bus which will bring cruise ship passengers to the information centre on Oxford St, as well as coaches to the city, so that people have the option to shop in Lyttelton.

Ms Targus has compiled a list of ideas of ways to attract people to the harbour like golf days, minibus tours, sailing, go-karting, and pottery, art, cookery or photography classes.

She has sent out a notice to Lyttelton businesses asking whether they would be interested in running events like these to build the towns “brand” as more of a destination.

“The harbour is amazing. We want to make sure it’s not just a place to pass through.”

She said there will be support for any businesses planning to start-up and offer experiences from Lyttelton.

Ms Targus will provide updates to the Banks Peninsula Community Board at its next meeting.