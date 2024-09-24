Innovative tech on display at Christchurch expo

High-performance rally cars, remotely piloted drones and electric tractors will feature at the free Innovation Expo in Christchurch this weekend.

The expo at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre on Friday and Saturday (September 27-28) will include an array of innovative stalls and exhibits, as well as speaking and panel sessions.

Hayden Paddon with his Hyundai Kona EV rally car. Photo: Supplied by Hyundai/Paddon Rallysport

World-leading Christchurch company, KiwiFibre, will be among the exhibitors.

KiwiFibre uses harakeke (flax) to make a super strong material that is now being utilised in the sport, marine, automotive, and telecommunications sectors.

The KiwiFibre material was used ​to make several body panels on the Hyundai Kona EV rally car used by Kiwi driver Hayden Paddon.

Christchurch City Council innovation and improvement manager Michael Healy said: "The front and back bumpers, as well as the roof, are made from KiwiFibre.

"It’s a lightweight and very durable natural carbon fibre material, made from harakeke specially grown in Canterbury.

"We’ll have the car on display alongside the Hyundai hydrogen generator that powers the car’s portable charging station when going off the grid."

The Kea Atmos aircraft and Archibalds Audi Electric Vehicle will also feature at the expo.

"The EV assists the aircraft’s take-off, driving it along on its roof until it detaches to take flight,” said Healy.

"The solar-powered, remotely piloted aircraft then ascends into the stratosphere, with the job to capture high-resolution imagery.

The Kea Atmos aircraft and Archibalds Audi EV. Photo: Supplied by Kea Aerospace

"The Mk1 aircraft being displayed has a 12.5-metre wingspan, but a 30-metre-winged model is in the works for Kea Atmos next year, which will have long flight endurance."

Meanwhile, Lincoln University - which recently unveiled plans to build a 4ha energy farm - will demonstrate how productive land can be optimised to grow high-value crops and generate solar energy.

“With the use of an electric tractor, Lincoln University endeavour to make the farm fossil fuel-free," Healy said.

"Being exhibited at the expo is the electric tractor they’ve sourced from the Netherlands – a Knegt 404G2E 55HP – the first of its kind in the country."

Photo: Supplied by Hyundai/Paddon Rallysport

The Innovation Stage will also feature presentations on the new stadium, the construction industry, artificial intelligence, Esports, sustainability and climate resilience.

"There’s also a talk at 1.30pm on Saturday about fostering innovation in children through play and numerous family-friendly interactive experiences.

"We have the BookBots Adventure Challenge, an app-based Augmented Reality (AR) treasure hunt, which was a recent hit at Tūranga, as well as Aquabots – underwater robots – by Ministry of Inspiration, and Fantail Games, who are bringing their multi-player, Mixed Reality (MR) game experiences," Healy said.