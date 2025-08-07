Investigation launched after man found with stab wound in Linwood

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found with a stab wound in Christchurch early this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Norwich St, Linwood, at 2am on Thursday.

“Upon arrival, a man was located with a stab wound to his hand and requires medical treatment for this,” the spokesperson said.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has occurred.”

The spokesperson said another person was dound “unwell” at the address, but it was believed they were having a medical event.

The unwell person was taken to the hospital by ambulance staff.

-Allied Media