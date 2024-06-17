Monday, 17 June 2024

Investigation into suspicious house fire

    A fire at a New Brighton property over the weekend is being treated as suspicious.

    Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the Palmers Rd unit just after 11pm on Saturday.

    A neighbour told Chris Lynch Media the flames were huge and it took crews several hours to put out the fire completely.

    Crews from Anzac and city stations attended the blaze.

    A police spokesperson said an investigation into the fire was ongoing.

    The fire appeared to be suspicious and a scene examination was conducted yesterday, the police spokesperson said.

    It’s understood the unit was unoccupied, Chris Lynch Media reported.

    The property was cordoned off and a police scene guard was at the scene on Sunday.