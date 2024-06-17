Investigation into suspicious house fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A fire at a New Brighton property over the weekend is being treated as suspicious.
Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the Palmers Rd unit just after 11pm on Saturday.
A neighbour told Chris Lynch Media the flames were huge and it took crews several hours to put out the fire completely.
Crews from Anzac and city stations attended the blaze.
A police spokesperson said an investigation into the fire was ongoing.
The fire appeared to be suspicious and a scene examination was conducted yesterday, the police spokesperson said.
It’s understood the unit was unoccupied, Chris Lynch Media reported.
The property was cordoned off and a police scene guard was at the scene on Sunday.