Irish dancer aims for top 25 finish at world champs

Luke Street in action at the New Zealand Traditional Irish Dancing championships last year in Wellington. Photo: Irish Dance NZ Photos, Vincent Mortimer

“Be calm and go out there and give it my all and whatever happens, happens.”

That was Luke Street’s message to himself ahead of his third Irish dance world championships to be held in Dublin later this month.

The 16-year-old from Hillmorton High School will compete in three events – solo, mixed four hand and dance drama.

Luke has been Irish dancing since he was 10, when his ice skating coach suggested he get fitter.

He is also a member of the New Zealand short track ice speed skating national team.

“Speed skating and Irish dancing work together well with fitness and cardio,” Luke said.

His mum Kendra Street said movement has always been Luke’s forte.

“He has always been a bit of a boogier, tap dancing in the supermarket.”

Said Luke: “I love the rhythm of music, when the routine is in beat with the music – it is perfection.”

At last year’s nationals in Wellington he won the 15-17 age group with a ‘perfect 300’ score – the three judges awarding him full marks for his performance.

“It comes down to the judge’s preference as well, but they look at technique, your high kick, pointed toes and posture,” he said.

Luke said the sound of dancing is music to his ears.

“When I hear the click of my toes I am really satisfied, every click I make it is just satisfaction.”

Photo: Irish Dance NZ Photos, Vincent Mortimer

Luke is part of an 11-member contingent going from the Southern Cross Irish Dance school in Phillipstown going to Dublin under the watchful eyes of teachers Argene Flack and Shannon Dilger.

Flack said it is the largest number of dancers the school has sent to the world champs in its eight-year history.

“I’m proud of all them, the longer we go the higher the skill level will get and more training can be offered.

“That’s the positive effect of world champs experience, it has come to the point where they have to consolidate what they have done in their training and go out there and give it their all.

“Luke is a hard working dancer, who gives it his all and applies the tips we give him to make his performance better.”

Luke said it will be his first time in Ireland. After finishing 42nd twice in previous solo events at the world champs, he is ready to eclipse that.

“I’m aiming for a top 25 and a recall, it will be the true full experience,” Luke said.

Luke left for Ireland on Sunday, with a week of training in Bray before his first event in Dublin on April 18.