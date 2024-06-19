'It was very frightening': Police search for 'nutcase' driver

Police are on the hunt for a motorist seen driving like a "nutcase" south of Christchurch on Wednesday morning.

An eyewitness told Chris Lynch Media the vehicle was possibly a red or maroon Ford Falcon or Holden Commodore.

“He was driving like a complete nutcase at high speed in the oncoming traffic passing lanes on Washdyke/Seadown SH1 at 8.15am this morning, driving through roadworks, splintering road cones, and passing school buses," the eyewitness told Chris Lynch Media.

“Police were in pursuit but at a much more sedate pace than he was going. It was very frightening,” the witness said.

A police spokesperson told Chris Lynch Media several reports had been made about a vehicle travelling north on State Highway 1 between 8.05am and 8.25am.

“The vehicle was reported to be tailgating, speeding, and overtaking other motorists while it travelled from Washdyke towards Christchurch.

“Police were unable to locate the vehicle and it was not pursued at any point.”

The spokesperson told Chris Lynch Media they are trying to locate the vehicle and identify the driver.