Jo Zervos denies she was asked to 'step aside' for James Daniels

“I’d heard a rumour someone high profile was going to run and she might consider waiting to see if she still wanted to,” Barber told The Star this week.
He told The Star he had heard the high-profile candidate may be James Daniels. Zervos and Barber are allies on the Waitai Coastal-Burwood-Linwood Community Board.
But Zervos went ahead and announced her candidacy, 15 days before Daniels did.
The Star understands the centre right grouping on the city council, which Barber is associated with, did not want Daniels and Zervos both standing, fearing it would split votes and make it easier for sitting councillor Celeste Donovan to win.
Donovan’s politics are centre left.
She would not say if she had spoken with Barber, even after being told he had talked to The Star about their conversation.
“I have wanted to give this a go for quite some time and I have a particular vision which I think will set me apart from the other candidates,” she said.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Zervos denied she had been “asked to step aside” for Daniels.
She said in the post: “Last week I was contacted by a reporter as he had heard a rumour that I had been asked to step aside from standing for council to give James Daniels a clear path – what a giggle. And then last night when I mentioned it to someone they said they had heard that I had been offered $ (money) to step aside for James. I’d like to set this straight – this is not true, I have not been contacted by anyone about this, nor will I step aside, but I’ll take it as a compliment that someone has made this up.”
“They’re telling other candidates to hold down so that they don’t risk vote splitting of two candidates of the same team. At a certain point, saying they are independent is a bit ridiculous,” he said.
McLellan believes a goal of centre-right councillors and candidates was to reignite the long-time political issue of whether to sell or partly sell ratepayer-owned assets like Lyttelton Port Company, Orion and Christchurch Airport.
But Barber said he does not see himself as part of a broader, co-ordinated effort or team to see more centre to centre-right independent city councillors elected.
“I would like to see less pack behaviour at council. The more independents, the better.”
Daniels told The Star he was unaware Zervos was asked to hold off on announcing her bid.
A self-described centrist, he also denied being part of a broader, co-ordinated effort to unseat centre-left city councillors or elect a council table more favourable to Mayor Phil Mauger.
“I like Phil and we literally grew up down the road from each other, but I’m not going to just do everything he says. I see quite a bit of bloc voting at council and I’m not looking to be a part of that. I’m independent,” said Daniels.
He has expressed openness to investigating asset sales.
Mauger said Daniels is a “good bloke” but said it is up to the Coastal Ward community to pick their city councillor. He will happily work with whoever is elected.
Mauger would not be drawn on the Barber Zervos discussion, saying: “What candidates discuss regarding them participating in elections is not something I get involved in.”
Mauger reiterated his commitment to not endorse any candidates in the elections and his opposition to party politics at the city council.
It contrasts with the 2022 election when Mauger endorsed a list of 15 like-minded candidates.
There are other instances of alleged co-ordination between independent candidates and right-leaning city councillors.
But they both deny this affects their independent status, saying they have spoken to multiple people about their campaigns.
Jones said she has spoken with MacDonald and her public relations colleagues about the best way to print lots of campaign material.
“I have similar positions to some independents running, but I am doing this campaign on my own. I am engaging with some people so I know how to go with the best prices for printing but then I’m doing the printing and distribution (of flyers) myself,” she said.
Jones says People’s Choice is “deluded” and “grasping at straws” to claim the independent candidates running in the election are “pretendependents”.
Simons said seeking advice on campaign materials from MacDonald does not affect his legitimacy as an independent candidate.
"I don’t have any allegiance to any other candidates or any team. I’m running to represent Riccarton and that’s it.”
Jones and Simons are neither for or against asset sales.
“I have people ring me all the time to ask things and talk. It happens all the time in my role. If any candidate of any political persuasion wants to have a chat, I’m here to chat to them.”
Jones’ opponent in the Innes Ward, deputy mayor Pauline Cotter, said the independent candidates are “definitely in a team” but did not wish to comment specifically on Jones and MacDonald’s discussions.
Riccarton Ward city councillor Tyla Harrison-Hunt did not want to comment on the matter, saying he did not want to “stir the pot”.
Mayoral candidate and Heathcote Ward city councillor Sara Templeton said it is clear there is a group of “like-minded” city councillors and candidates who have some level of co-ordination.
“That’s perfectly fine and legitimate, but I think that residents deserve some transparency over that situation.”
The People’s Choice reveals ECan candidates
Left-leaning political ticket The People’s Choice has revealed its candidate line-up for Environment Canterbury councillor elections.
Christchurch North East/Ōrei
Incumbent Joe Davies is a current Environment Canterbury councillor who has led key initiatives in biodiversity protection, flood resilience, and public transport reform. He also has a focus digital democracy.
Peter Langlands is a conservationist, researcher, and outdoor educator with decades of field experience. He has extensive knowledge of Canterbury’s rivers, wetlands and birdlife, alongside a strong environmental advocacy record.
Christchurch South/Ōwhanga
Andrea Davis is an experienced landscape architect and environmental planner, with a career spanning ecological restoration, green infrastructure, and environmental management. She is passionate about practical solutions to enhance biodiversity and build climate resilience.
Christchurch West/Ōpuna
Sara Gerard is a senior landscape architect with more than three decades of experience in river, wetland, and coastal restoration projects. She has a focus on nature-based solutions and resilient land management.
Dr Colin Meurk is one of New Zealand’s most respected ecologists, and a leading thinker in ecological restoration, urban biodiversity, and citizen science. He believes his leadership will help Canterbury build a connected, thriving environment.