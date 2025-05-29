Jo Zervos denies she was asked to 'step aside' for James Daniels

James Daniels told The Star he was unaware Jo Zervos was asked to hold off on going public for the Coastal Ward candidacy. Daniels announced he was standing for Coastal earlier this month. Photo: Facebook

Behind-the-scenes political manoeuvring appears to have failed in a bid to avoid vote splitting in October’s local body elections.

Kelly Barber.

The Star can reveal Burwood Ward city councillor Kelly Barber approached community board member Jo Zervos, suggesting she “hold off” on announcing her candidacy for Coastal Ward.

“I’d heard a rumour someone high profile was going to run and she might consider waiting to see if she still wanted to,” Barber told The Star this week.

He told The Star he had heard the high-profile candidate may be James Daniels. Zervos and Barber are allies on the Waitai Coastal-Burwood-Linwood Community Board.

But Zervos went ahead and announced her candidacy, 15 days before Daniels did.

The Star understands the centre right grouping on the city council, which Barber is associated with, did not want Daniels and Zervos both standing, fearing it would split votes and make it easier for sitting councillor Celeste Donovan to win.

Donovan’s politics are centre left.

Jo Zervos.

Zervos told The Star she decided to run even with the knowledge a high-profile person could be standing.

She would not say if she had spoken with Barber, even after being told he had talked to The Star about their conversation.

“I have wanted to give this a go for quite some time and I have a particular vision which I think will set me apart from the other candidates,” she said.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Zervos denied she had been “asked to step aside” for Daniels.

She said in the post: “Last week I was contacted by a reporter as he had heard a rumour that I had been asked to step aside from standing for council to give James Daniels a clear path – what a giggle. And then last night when I mentioned it to someone they said they had heard that I had been offered $ (money) to step aside for James. I’d like to set this straight – this is not true, I have not been contacted by anyone about this, nor will I step aside, but I’ll take it as a compliment that someone has made this up.”

Jake McLellan.

City councillor Jake McLellan, a prominent figure in the left-leaning The People’s Choice political grouping, said the approach to Zervos was all about vote splitting.

“They’re telling other candidates to hold down so that they don’t risk vote splitting of two candidates of the same team. At a certain point, saying they are independent is a bit ridiculous,” he said.

McLellan believes a goal of centre-right councillors and candidates was to reignite the long-time political issue of whether to sell or partly sell ratepayer-owned assets like Lyttelton Port Company, Orion and Christchurch Airport.

But Barber said he does not see himself as part of a broader, co-ordinated effort or team to see more centre to centre-right independent city councillors elected.

“I would like to see less pack behaviour at council. The more independents, the better.”

Daniels told The Star he was unaware Zervos was asked to hold off on announcing her bid.

A self-described centrist, he also denied being part of a broader, co-ordinated effort to unseat centre-left city councillors or elect a council table more favourable to Mayor Phil Mauger.

“I like Phil and we literally grew up down the road from each other, but I’m not going to just do everything he says. I see quite a bit of bloc voting at council and I’m not looking to be a part of that. I’m independent,” said Daniels.

He has expressed openness to investigating asset sales.

Mauger said Daniels is a “good bloke” but said it is up to the Coastal Ward community to pick their city councillor. He will happily work with whoever is elected.

Mauger would not be drawn on the Barber Zervos discussion, saying: “What candidates discuss regarding them participating in elections is not something I get involved in.”

Mauger reiterated his commitment to not endorse any candidates in the elections and his opposition to party politics at the city council.

It contrasts with the 2022 election when Mauger endorsed a list of 15 like-minded candidates.