King Cobras gang members arrested over assaults at Christchurch bar

    The Snake Fit Boxing gym. Photo: Google
    Two more men have been arrested in relation to three serious assaults outside a Christchurch bar in March.

    The two men, aged 42 and 28, are patched members of the King Cobras gang, a police spokesperson said.

    The arrests are linked to an attack on three men, including two brothers, at the Cruz bar and nightclub on Victoria St in the early hours of March 21.

    Today's arrests follow the arrests of three men last Friday in several raids, including one at the Snake Fit Boxing Club in Middleton, which is known as a King Cobras gang pad, and at a Merivale house.

    A police spokesperson said the five people arrested have been charged with participating in an organised criminal group, wounding with intent, three counts of injuring with intent, and assaults with intent to injure.

    The two men arrested today were due to appear in Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

    "Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in this operation. Officers remain keen to hear from anyone with information that can assist the ongoing investigation."

    • Anyone with information on the assaults should phone police on 105, or provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

     

